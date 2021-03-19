Brown Advisory Inc. Has $53.60 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 171,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,835. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.