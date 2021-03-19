Allstate Corp Acquires 1,351 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292,047 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $79.76. 1,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

