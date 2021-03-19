Allstate Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 14,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,947. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

