TenX (PAY) Market Cap Achieves $27.86 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $27.86 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.97 or 0.00632014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024392 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033947 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,616,536 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

