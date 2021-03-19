Ultiledger (ULT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115,471.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $29.99 million and $115,471.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.97 or 0.00632014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024392 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033947 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.