Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 67 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.72. 20,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

