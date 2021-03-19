Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 230.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $876.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,270,425 shares in the company, valued at $96,050,973.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 684,463 shares of company stock worth $4,245,550 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

