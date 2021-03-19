Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Seagen were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.65. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

