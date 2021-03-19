Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

