Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,623,262. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

DOCU stock opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average of $228.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

