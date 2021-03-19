Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,401 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Benchmark raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

