Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.25. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

