Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 154 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,080 shares of company stock worth $15,683,940. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

