Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $393.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.40 and a 200-day moving average of $361.53. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

