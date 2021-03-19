Allstate Corp Sells 2,638 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after purchasing an additional 386,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,083,429.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. 9,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,592. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

