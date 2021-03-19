Allstate Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 128,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,386. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.