Brokerages Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,711. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

