Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Insider John Cash Sells 181,106 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) insider John Cash sold 181,106 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $246,304.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,666 shares in the company, valued at $501,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $230.42 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.75. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,036,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

