Insider Selling: Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

