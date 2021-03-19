Robert L. Grubka Sells 6,251 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

