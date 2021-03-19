Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $63.57 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

