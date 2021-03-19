Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $401.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.86 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

