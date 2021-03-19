Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $151.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

