Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

SRE opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

