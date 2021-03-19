Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

