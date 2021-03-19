Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 61.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $455,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $263.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

