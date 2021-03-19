Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,325.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 237,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

