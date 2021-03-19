1,078 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after buying an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after buying an additional 121,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after buying an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.