Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $13.91. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 685 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 292,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

