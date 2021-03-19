Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.98. Waitr shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 21,347 shares changing hands.

WTRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Waitr by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

