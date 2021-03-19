Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Trading 8.6% Higher

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.01. 131,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 75,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a market cap of C$27.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.71.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

