Morpheus.Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00003932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $108.55 million and $1.44 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.00631046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024513 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034023 BTC.

Morpheus.Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

