F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after buying an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 214,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308,092. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.