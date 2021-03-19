VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $70.13 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $70.13 million and $2.43 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 70.8% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,602,872 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

