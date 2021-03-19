688 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.12. 1,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

