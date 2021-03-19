Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,566 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 2.67% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

PINE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

