Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,620 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.71% of Calyxt worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the third quarter worth $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:CLXT remained flat at $$7.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Calyxt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $280.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

