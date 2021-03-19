Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 625 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 170,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 120.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.07 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.