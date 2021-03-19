F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $243.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

