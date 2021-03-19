Zacks: Analysts Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.44 Million

Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce sales of $84.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.99 million and the lowest is $83.90 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $82.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $331.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.47 million to $333.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $336.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 45,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,450. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

