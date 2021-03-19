ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $185.09 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

