Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 176,344 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,344 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $98,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.45. 2,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

