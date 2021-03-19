Brown Advisory Inc. Has $87.85 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $87,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,484. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

