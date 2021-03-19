Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,819 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of BlackLine worth $120,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $110.26. 9,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,676. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.01.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,093 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

