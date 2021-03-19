Brown Advisory Inc. Has $148.94 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,030,892 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $148,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 135,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

