Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Knoll by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Knoll during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knoll stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 10,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Knoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

