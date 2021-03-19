Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $77,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after purchasing an additional 118,770 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,946. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.74, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.