Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

