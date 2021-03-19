Brokerages Set Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Price Target at $5.20

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th.

ENBL opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

