John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $313.19

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.19 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 302.80 ($3.96). John Laing Group shares last traded at GBX 309.20 ($4.04), with a volume of 257,887 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 312.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -22.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.82 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

